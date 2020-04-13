Create Your Own World Order

Dealing with Covid-19

April 13, 2020By

Overcorrection at the cost of privacy during coronavirus is problematic

This article was first published in Deccan Chronicle. Views are personal. There are three pillars of crisis management, according to NYU professor Scott Galloway. First, the top guy/girl takes responsibility....
April 12, 2020By

To open or not to open India up: a dilemma that need not be one

As India decides what next after the 21-day national lockdown ends on 14 April, opinions are divided among those who want a phased lifting and those who want to extend...
April 10, 2020By, and

All Things Policy: India’s Neighbours and Covid

Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been dealing with the global pandemic in their own ways. In this episode, Anand Arni, Pranay Kotasthane and Suyash Desai talk about how India’s...
April 9, 2020By

Dealing with adverse impact of COVID-19 on India’s Military planning

Author: Lt Gen (Dr) Prakash Menon, PVSM, AVSM, VSM (Retd) India’s military planning will be severely challenged by the inevitable and adverse economic impact of COVID 19. It also exacerbates the...
April 9, 2020By, and

Takshashila Strategic Assessment: India and the Saudi-Russia Oil Price War

Download the full Strategic Assessment as a PDF. Executive Summary Global oil prices have fallen by about half since early March 2020. On one hand, the coronavirus pandemic is sweeping...
April 9, 2020By, and

All Things Policy: WHO and the Pandemic

Did the WHO mishandle the SARS-Cov-2 outbreak? Should it have raised the alarm earlier and declared it a pandemic? Suyash Desai and Nischitha Suresh tell Manoj Kewalramani why believe the...
April 8, 2020By

All Things Policy: NPT, Covid-19 and The Future

The Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty turned 50 this year. But its landmark review conference this year has been postponed because of the global pandemic. Anirudh Kanisetti talks to Aditya Ramanathan and...
April 7, 2020By

Learn to be positive in coronavirus pandemic from this Vietnam war US navy pilot

During the Vietnam War, James Stockdale, a US navy pilot, was taken prisoner-of-war (POW) in 1965 and imprisoned in the infamous Hanoi Hilton for eight years, much of it in solitary...
April 6, 2020By

Amid COVID-19 Crisis, How Can Telemedicine Be Harnessed in India?

The Medical Council of India, in partnership with NITI Aayog, recently released guidelines for practice of telemedicine. Considering the current COVID-19 outbreak, the guidelines could not have been released at...
April 6, 2020By

Survey Findings: Perceptions of PRC amid Covid-19 pandemic

A significant majority of Indians believe that the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) opacity and mismanagement of the outbreak of Covid-19 is to blame for the global pandemic. Despite that,...
April 6, 2020By and

All Things Policy: Post Pandemic Economics

What will India’s economy look like at the end of the Covid-19 pandemic? What should the union and state governments do to limit the damage and aid a recovery? In...
April 4, 2020By

Kautilya and COVID-19

Author: Dr Kajari Kamal, Research Faculty, Takshashila Institution. Why is it that Kautilyan principles are invoked only when India tries to outdo its neighbor through an unconventional military endeavour (recent India-Pakistan conflict),...
April 4, 2020By

As Chorus of ‘Chinese Virus’ Rings Loudly in India, Is the Stage Set For an Info-Ops Tussle?

This article was originally published on The Wire Users of Indian Twitter, for want of a better term, will not have been able to escape the term ‘Chinese virus’ trending...
April 3, 2020By

All Things Policy: COVID and China’s Economy

How has the Covid-19 pandemic impacted China’s economy? Are we likely to see a swift recovery or a lengthy period of stops and starts? And what’s likely to be the...
April 2, 2020By and

All Things Policy: Pakistan’s Pandemic Politics

Why do we know so little about how the coronavirus pandemic is hurting Pakistan? In this episode, Pranay Kotasthane, Sarthak Pradhan and Sakshi Arora discuss Takshashila’s new strategic assessment of...
April 1, 2020By

सोशल सिक्योरिटी को एक नए सिरे से सोचने का समय आ गया है

An edited version of this article appeared first on The Print Hindi अगले कुछ दिनों में कोविड-१९ के फैलाव को जल्द से जल्द रोकना केंद्र और राज्य सरकारों का प्राथमिक...
March 31, 2020By

We must avert an economic disaster due to Covid-19

Indian economy will suffer due to COVID-19, but govt can ease the pain for individuals and firms with decisive and meaningful action now For businesses, the union government should think...
March 31, 2020By

Modi govt needs to open the JAM for public contributions. PM Care alone can’t deliver

If containing the coronavirus outbreak is the primary national policy prerogative at this time, a close second is the task of providing relief to those who have been hardest hit...
March 31, 2020By and

Why WHO Must be Partly ‘Blamed’ For Coronavirus Global Pandemic

The World Health Organisation (WHO), founded to reduce health risks for all, is facing international criticism for its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. WHO’s Director-General (DG), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has been...
March 30, 2020By

All Things Policy: The Geopolitics of Covid-19

How is the Covid-19 pandemic reshaping the Sino-US relationship? Are we witnessing a geopolitical realignment in Europe? Is China’s influence growing or are its early failures and aggressive propaganda attracting...
March 29, 2020By

Look ahead of the current crisis to plan for an economic revival

Even as we grapple with the anxieties and uncertainties of the Covid-19 pandemic, two things are clear. First, its impact on Indian society will be unprecedented. Second, the crisis will...
March 28, 2020By, and

Takshashila Strategic Assessment: The Economics and Politics of Pakistan’s COVID-19 Response

By Sarthak Pradhan, Sakshi Arora, and Pranay Kotasthane Download the full Strategic Assessment in PDF Executive Summary As of March 27th, Pakistan had the largest number of COVID-19 cases in...
March 27, 2020By

India, Disease, and Global History

The way that India reacts to any macrohistorical trend often determines the course of global history. And yet, as Covid-19 looms over 1.3 billion people, there seems to be little...
March 26, 2020By, and

All Things Policy: Pandemic Winners

While the Covid-19 pandemic has cast a gloom over the global economy, there are some sectors and companies that continue to thrive. Rohan Seth and Nischitha Suresh join Manoj Kewalramani...
March 24, 2020By

Is the government doing enough to fight Corona on health & economic fronts?

The events of the past few weeks have served as a grave reminder of the challenges of living in a globalised world. The benefits of globalisation and its impact on...
March 24, 2020By

If India has to control coronavirus pandemic, it must contain 4 other contagions as well

The infodemic and the behavioural contagion feed off each other, and higher levels of social anxiety exacerbate the process. Similarly, the psychological and economic contagions reinforce each other, and are...
March 24, 2020By and

All Things Policy: Viral World Order

We are probably still in the early days of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. What human and financial toll will it take? And what sort of a world will we inherit...
March 24, 2020By and

Saving Our Own: COVID-19 Presents Challenges and Opportunities in Technology

With the pandemic existing at this scale, state capacity alone may not be enough to respond effectively. Struggling in the face of an invisible threat, states have to co-opt technology...
March 24, 2020By and

Wrong to say coronavirus has doomed world economy

The pandemic, like any other economic event, will throw up its own set of winners and losers; best if the debate around the economic impact of coronavirus builds a measure...
March 22, 2020By

Xinjiang in danger of severe Covid-19 outbreak

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic this week. That designation implies an epidemic that has spread over several countries or continents, affecting a large number of people....
