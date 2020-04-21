Create Your Own World Order
COVID-19 Is a Unique Test of National Decision Making the Modi Govt Can’t Afford to Fail

By General Prakash Menon

India enters a new phase in its battle against COVID-19 when it eases its lockdown selectively after 26 days of an extremely stringent lockdown.

Given the enormous uncertainty, national-level decision making on the scope and scale of relaxations and restrictions is best described as dharam sankat.

For a nuclear power, dealing with unimaginable uncertainties where the stakes have to do with your very existence is a scenario that is enacted during national-level war games. There too, it is always a dharam sankat.

