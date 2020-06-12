COVID-19 AND INTER-SERVICE COOPERATION

The COVID-19’s relentless journey has already covered 213 countries and territories. In Indian official circles, there is growing acceptance of the reality, that we will have to learn to live with it. Indian economy has taken a massive blow and is reflected in the decision of a 20% cut across the board including the defence budget, for the first quarter. India’s national development process has suffered a severe setback and so will our capacity for military modernisation.

You can find the article here