Consent in the digital age

One of the hardest parts about working in tech policy is explaining to people what the work entails. Recently, I met a long-lost friend from high school. Like most people who you meet after a while, he ended up asking me what I was working on these days. It was one of those moments when I wished that data protection was as commonly understood a term as is accounting or litigation.

In so many such conversations, I realise most people understand working in tech policy as looking at terms and conditions. It is the lowest common denominator for people who directly interface with the idea of data protection through the ‘I Accept’ button. That is the gap I sometimes try to fill through this column, with mixed results.

Read the full article on Deccan Herald