Comments to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change on Demand for Grants (DFGs) in the Union Budget for FY 2021-22

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change invited comments on the Demand for Grants in Budget 2021-22. The following document presents an analysis of the overall budgetary trends across the concerned ministries and departments from the Financial Year (FY) 2015-2016 till date. It also has specific comments on the Departments of Space and Biotechnology.

Download the comments as a pdf.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee presented the consolidated Demands for Grants Reports to the Parliament on 8th March 2021. Download the report here.