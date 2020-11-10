Takshashila Submits Comments to Department of Space/ISRO for Draft Spacecom Policy 2020

Comments on Draft Spacecom Policy 2020

Department of Space, Government of India had invited comments for the circulated Draft Spacecom Policy 2020.

The Takshashila Institution submitted its comments on three issues:

1.The need to eliminate the requirement for bringing non-Indian space-based communications assets under Indian control via ITU filings.

2. The need to ensure a transparent and timely authorisation process to encourage private participation in Space Communication Systems Industry.

3. The creation of a Space Disputes Settlement Appellate Tribunal (SDSAT) as previously suggested in Takshashila’s space policy proposal, which can be accessed here.