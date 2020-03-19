Climate Change and Global Politics

By Gayathri Rajesh

The UN defines sustainable development as the development that takes place through justified use of the earth’s current resources in a way that it “meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs”. Yet only certain countries seem to be practising a model of development that allows this.

This essay seeks to understand the role that international politics plays in causing, controlling, or accelerating the destruction of the planet we inhabit. Beginning with an understanding of what constitutes climate change, the essay explains factors that have caused climate change and its effects on the biodiversity of the earth. This essay conducts a preliminary analysis of how countries perceive environmental change and how this understanding can help alleviate or solve the climate crisis and highlights the influence of global politics on climate change and vice versa.

Download the Essay in PDF