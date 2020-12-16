Apply To Our Courses Now!
Dec
2020

China’s Economy May Be ‘Slowing Down’, But Don’t Write Off BRI Yet

By
,
, ,

Ever since it was launched, there’s been a raging debate about the sustainability of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Conventionally, these conversations take shape depending on where you stand. In other words, depending on one’s ideological and geopolitical prism, BRI is either a grand strategic plan that is reshaping the global political and economic order or an example of Xi Jinping’s hubris, which is leading to overreach, and will eventually collapse under the weight of its own contradictions. A new Financial Times report this week, highlighting a sharp decline in Chinese overseas lending, sparked another such debate.

Read the full article in The Quint.

Related Articles

About Author

Manoj Kewalramani

Manoj Kewalramani

Latest Books

India’s Marathon: Reshaping the Post-Pandemic World Order
November 18, 2020By , and
Between the Buyer and the Seller
August 25, 2017
Book: Distance from Delhi—Essays on Geopolitics, Economics and Public Policy
December 15, 2015By , , , , and