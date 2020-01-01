China’s Bare-Chested Turn To Sri-Lankan Tamils Is India’s New Headache

The arrest of more than 60 Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy last month created a political stir in Tamil Nadu. The state’s fishermen are continuing their indefinite strike from 19 December, with a plan to stage a ‘massive rail roko’ agitation if all the arrested fishermen are not released. Writing to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, the state’s chief minister M.K. Stalin has also asked the Narendra Modi government to ensure “fishermen’s safety and the right to livelihood” from the intimidatory tactics of the Sri Lankan Navy.

In this context, the release of 13 fishermen by a Sri Lankan court on 5 January has come as a respite. Yet, the continuous resurfacing of the dispute between the Tamil fishermen on the two sides of the Palk Strait has serious implications for the bilateral relationship between India and Sri Lanka. In 2021, there were at least four instances when the Sri Lankan Navy assaulted Tamil fishermen, leading to many deaths.

