China Tech Dispatch: Issue 7

2021 Department of Defense (DoD) Annual Report to Congress: Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China

PLA Strategic Support Force (PLASSF) (中国人民解放军战略支援部队) is the Theatre Command level force involved in the using emerging and advanced technologies in warfare. PLASSF is responsible for the core operations based on the concept of “Three Warfares.” Namely,

Psychological Warfare

Public opinion Warfare

Legal Warfare

The PLASSF is also a key force to enable and support PLA global power projection operations.

