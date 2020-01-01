China Tech Dispatch: Issue 6

Science Fiction Vision, Innovative Application of Existing Tech, Robot with AI Brain

I. Military and Warfare

Importance of Science Fiction Vision (科幻视野) in war

The article written by Hu Jianxin in PLA Daily urges military theory researchers, military science and tech workers, commanders, and fighters to pay attention to cultivating a “science fiction vision” as an essential part of future informatized and intelligent wars. The key argument is that having a science-fiction-like vision is good for future warfare. They argue that advancement in technology and science fictions fantasies tend to influence each other and every technology has a profound impact on the weapons and equipment, forms of war, and methods of combat. This vision for advanced weapons is not just for developing advanced weapons but also for using them, along with the inspiration and intellectual support. Cultivating such a vision requires efforts in all aspects, but the key lies in studying science and technology, bold imagination, and using technology beyond the limits. The article suggests three ways to achieve this:

Enhance the awareness of scientific and technological coordination Broaden the forward-looking thinking of the system. It is necessary to conduct “sci-fi” forward-looking systematic research on future wars from the perspective of the interrelationship between reality and science fiction, combat and technology, weapons and tactics, explore the characteristics and laws of informatized and intelligent warfare, and gain insight into the victory of future wars. Improve the overall degree of integration of technology and military.

Read full newsletter here.