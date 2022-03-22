China Tech Dispatch: Issue 24

I. Military and Warfare

Important Factors to Consider in an Informationized Battlefield

Next in the series of exploring entropy of informationized battlefield, this article by Sun Shidong, Su Zhiguang, and Zhao Mengshan of Unit 61001 highlights important factors in informationized battlefield.

The authors have compared key factors needed to fully operationalized an informationized battlefield with a human body. Where different systems work independently and together to make a human. The metaphors used by authors are:

Network (网络) – Skeleton (骨骼)

Data (数据) – Blood (血液)

Cloud (云态) – Nerve (神经)

Electromagnetic spectrum (电磁) – Eyes and Ears (耳目)

Algorithm (算法) – Brain (大脑)

