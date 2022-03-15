China Tech Dispatch: Issue 23

I. Military and Warfare

Entropy of “OODA” in Information Warfare/Informatized Warfare

First in series exploring entropy of “Observe–Orient–Decide–Act” (OODA) in information warfare, this article written by Yang Zuo, Sun Shidong, and Su Zhiguang of Unit 61001 of PLA (61001部队) introduce basics of entropy in OODA in Information Warfare/Informatized Warfare (信息化作战 Xìnxī huà zuòzhàn).

Entropy is generally used in Physics, but here it could refer to its other meaning – “gradual decline into disorder” or “lack of predictability.” the authors have highlighted broad categories of difficulties that can increase entropy in informatized conditions in the military. There are:

Difficulties in collecting and processing data Difficulties in making a judgment Difficulties in decision making Difficulties in action

