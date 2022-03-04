China Tech Dispatch: Issue 22

Tech Updates from Two Sessions and National Computing Platform

Last week was pretty much dominated by the developments of “Two Sessions” (Liǎnghuì 两会). It refers to the annual sessions of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). The fifth session of the 13th NPC and the Fifth session of the 13th CPPCC were held between 4 March 2022 to 11 March 2022.

According to the Report on the Execution of the Central and Local Budgets for 2021 presented at the 13th NPC by the Ministry of Finance of China, spending on science and technology in 2021 amounted to 320.554 billion yuan, 99.3% of the budgeted figure. The report said that in 2021, the central government increased spending on basic research in its general public budget by 15.3%. To unleash “creativity” in enterprises, the report suggests that extra tax deductions were raised from 75% on manufacturing enterprises’ R&D costs to 100%, and enterprises were permitted to settle taxes in advance to allow them to benefit from this policy as soon as possible. Other measures for SMEs and “little giants” were also mentioned in the report.

Read the full version here.