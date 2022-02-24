China Tech Dispatch: Issue 20

Analyzing Intelligent Warfare, NSA Backdoor in Chinese Systems, Russia-China’s Alternate International Payments System

I. Military and Warfare

"si vis pacem, para bellum" (If you want peace, prepare for war) - From Epitoma Rei Militaris (De re militari) by Vegetius (Roman military general)

Analyzing Intelligent Warfare

This week’s article in PLA Daily by Zhao Xiangang, Zhou Yibin, and Li Bohan (affiliation not given) is about analysing intelligent warfare.

Supported by cloud (云联支撑的作战体系)

The information-based combat system is based on the network information system, while the intelligent combat system is supported by the combat cloud. The combat cloud can organically reorganize the deployed combat resources to form an elastic and dynamic combat resource pool. Features of such combat could include virtualization, connectivity, distribution, easy expansion, and on-demand services. These can be obtained for each combat unit on demand.

