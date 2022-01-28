China Tech Dispatch: Issue 17

Administration of AI-Generated Content and FiveYear Plan for Development of Robotics Industry

Administration of AI-Generated Content

CAC has floated a draft of provisions on administrations of synthetically generated content using AI (official version here, unofficial translation here). The provisions have been framed under the Cybersecurity Law, Data Security Law, Personal Information Protection Law, Measures for Administration of Internet Information services, etc. State Internet Information Office (国家互联网信息办公室 Guójiā hùliánwǎng xìnxī bàngōngshì) (SIIO) will be responsible for the interpretation of these provisions. The draft targets applications of “deep synthesis” technologies to provide internet information services.

Five-year Plan for Development of Robotics Industry

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), China along with more than ten other departments and ministries has released “Five-year Plan for Development of Robotics Industry” (“十四五”机器人产业发展规划 “Shísìwǔ” jīqìrén chǎnyè fāzhǎn guīhuà) for the 14th Five-year Plan period (2021-2025). This is second five year plan for the development of robotics industry by Chinese government. The previous one was released during 13th Five-year planned period (2016-2020).

The Plan is for development of industrial robotics and focus in on making China a world leader in robotics innovation and high-end manufacturing sector by 2025. By 2035, the goals is to increase comprehensive strength of robotics industry to an international level and make robotics an important component of economic development, people’s life, and social governance.

