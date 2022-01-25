China Tech Dispatch : Issue 16

I. Military and Warfare

Psychological Warfare/ Mind Warfare

An article by Gui Xiao from Centre on Military-Political Work, Academy of Military Sciences (AMS) is on “Psychological War”/ “mind war” (心智战 Xīnzhì zhàn). The author equates “Psychological warfare” (心智战 Xīnzhì zhàn) to “cognitive warfare” (认知战 Rènzhī zhàn).

The author quotes claims made by Andrei Ilnitsky, advisor to the Russian Defence Minister, in 2021. He claimed that the US is waging a “mental war” against Russia. Gui Xiao starts his article by quoting Andrei that the US is trying to “change self-perception” of the Russian people and destroy the Russian people’s identity of country and nation, and changing the foundation of Russian national civilization. While analyzing the situation between the US and Russia, Gui Xiao states that the possibility of psychological war between the US and Russia in the next ten years is far greater than military war.

Read full newsletter here.