China Tech Dispatch: Issue 15

I. Military and Warfare

"Just like the different tools in a surgeon's operating box, military means are only one way of achieving a grand strategy" — Liddell Hart, British military theorist, and strategist

Battlefield Metaverse

The evolving concept of “metaverse” has captured the attention of everyone in the world and PLA writers are not an exception. An article in last week’s PLA Daily talks about “Battlefield Metaverse” (BM) (战场元宇宙 Zhànchǎng yuán yǔzhòu). This article builds upon an earlier article in PLA Daily published in Nov 2021 explaining the meaning of metaverse.

According to the authors, “Battlefield Metaverse” (BM) is the manifestation of “metaverse” in the military field. It differs from regular metaverse in some key aspects. For example, it has stricter security and confidentiality standards, more powerful simulation computing capabilities, finer real-time interaction requirements, battlefield time uniformity, real-virtual integration, boundary security, decision-making intelligence, and performance fidelity.

