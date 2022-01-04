China Tech Dispatch : Issue 14

I. Military and Warfare

The real targets in war are the minds of the enemy decision-makers, not the bodies of the enemy army. --Liddell Hart, British military theorist, and strategist The biggest influence on resolve is usually the amount of time the commander spends making it. - -Sergei Ivanov

Cocoon Effect on Intelligent Battlefield

An article in People’s Daily by Nie Xiaoli and Wang Zhe (affiliation not given) warns about the “cocoon effect” (茧房效应 Jiǎn fáng xiàoyìng) due to homogenous information and the algorithm bias. The cocoon effect can lead to unfavorable consequences leading to solidification and shaping thinking on combat based on incomplete information. With the informatization and intelligentization of the military, a lot of data will be generated and accumulated. Massive information in a short time along with the personalized recommendation algorithms wrap commanders in an information cocoon.

