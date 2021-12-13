China Tech Dispatch: Issue 12

China’s Proposal at UN to Regulate Military AI, Intelligent Decision Making System, and Intelligent Combat System

I. Military and Warfare

China’s Proposal at UN to Regulate Military AI

China recently submitted a position paper on regulating the military applications of artificial intelligence (AI) to the sixth review conference of the United Nations (UN) Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons. The overall tone of this position paper is that countries should debate and discuss the weaponization of AI – all while Beijing continues to find new ways to apply AI in its military applications.

According to Global Times, this is the first time China has proposed to regulate the military applications of AI at the UN. However, China had submitted a position paper at the 2018 Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW) Group of Governmental Experts conference. In this position paper, Beijing had supported discussion on applications of AI in Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWS).

