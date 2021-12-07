China Tech Dispatch: Issue 11

Narrative Warfare, Drones for Maritime Operations, Military Theory in Information Age

I. Military and Warfare

Language as a weapon – Narrative Warfare (叙事战)

This article in PLA Daily written by Shen Wenke and Xue Yanxing is about the importance of “Narrative Warfare” (叙事战) and equates language to a weapon and as a prerequisite for cognitive warfare. Successful narratives and concepts are attractive. Of course, the author warns against mindless copying of concepts and not falling into “concept traps” since a lot of rebranding has been done in name of new strategies and concepts. For example, the author notes the concept of “blitzkrieg” was a rebranding of the “Hutier” or “infiltration” tactic.

The authors divide narrative warfare (叙事战) into three types (based on objective):

Offensive narrative (进攻性叙事)

Defensive narrative (防御性叙事)

Narrative as a deterrent ( 威慑性叙事)

