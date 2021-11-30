China Tech Dispatch: Issue 10

“Winning Mechanism” in Intelligent Warfare, Importance of Drones, and New Features of Strategic Deterrence

I. Military and Warfare

Articles in this week’s PLA Daily are on similar themes as of the last week. Hence, a lot of concepts mentioned here also have been discussed in my last week’s dispatch. For example, last week’s article was by Li Guangming of the National Defense University of China who wrote about the need to identify and clarify the “winning mechanism” in modern informatized and intelligent warfare. You can read last week’s dispatch here.

Winning Mechanisms in Intelligent Warfare (IW)

We have another article in series on writings on “Intelligent Warfare” (IW) by academics and researchers from PLA-affiliated universities. This article by Yang Yaohui, Zhang Sanhu, and Zhou Zheng from the School of Information and Communication, National University of Defense Technology further elaborates on the idea of winning mechanisms in intelligent warfare. Authors argue that sooner or later the capabilities of participants in firepower, mobility, connectivity, computing power, cognitive power, and information power in war will become similar. Hence, the effectiveness of combat methods will determine the outcome of the war. They suggest three mechanisms to increase the effectiveness of IW as a “winning mechanism.”

