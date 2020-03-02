Create Your Own World Order
Mar
2020

China Military Power Projection: Testimonies; Trump’s India visit and the Chinese Newspapers; Growth of PLARF; Cobra Gold Military Exercises, and more

By

I. The Big Story: China’s Military Power Projection: Testimonies

The US-China Economic and Security Commission (USCERSC) conducted a hearing on China’s military power projection. The hearing examines China’s abilities and growing capabilities beyond its shores. President Xi Jinping in December 2015 initiated China’s military reforms to transform the PLA into a world-class army. Four years since then, USCERSC aims to understand the implications of the reforms and its impact on the US and the world.

There were three panels presenting their research findings on the PLA. Panel I presented on the rationales of China’s power projection.

Panellist 1: Admiral Dennis Blair, Distinguished Senior Fellow (Non-Resident), Sasakawa Peace Foundation USA.

Read more

Related Articles

About Author

Suyash Desai

Latest Books

Between the Buyer and the Seller
August 25, 2017By
Book: Distance from Delhi—Essays on Geopolitics, Economics and Public Policy
December 15, 2015By, , , , and
Book: A Visible Hand
December 15, 2015By and