China at the border, hate inside, national security weaponised – India needs a reset

Beliefs at the individual and collective levels drive human behaviour. All ideological systems including religion foster belief systems that promise a better future, only if one follows the prescriptions, are hypothetically distilled from human experience and wisdom.

The devotees who thronged to Jammu’s Vaishno Devi temple on New Year’s Day could have been driven by the idea that welcoming the new year in the presence of gods would hopefully bring about a joyful 2022. To those who are superstitious, the stampede that ensued and the tragic death of 12 devotees and injuries to many others, may give rise to a foreboding that 2022 can have other tragedies hiding in the folds of India’s future. Strategically, one does not need the gods to illuminate that possibility. A sombre reading of India’s external and internal political dynamics may be sufficient though, it is useful to caution ourselves with Roman philosopher Seneca’s advice – there are more things likely to frighten us than there are to crush us.

