Nov
2020

Can the professor be stopped in India?

This article was first published in Deccan Herald. Views are personal.

If you binge-watch one show this year, let it be Money Heist. I started (and finished) the crime drama last week and have to say my favourite bits were the phone calls between the Professor and the Spanish law enforcement. In case you don’t know what I am talking about, there is a gang of thieves inside the Spanish Mint with hostages. Their leader (a man called ‘The Professor’) is on the outside, strategizing and coordinating things and has to talk to the police ever so often.

