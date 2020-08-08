Building temples of modern India

The Bhakra Dam in Himachal Pradesh, on the River Sutlej, is one of the largest gravity dams in the world. The

reservoir it creates, spread over 168 square kilometres, is the third largest in India. The waters of Bhakra provide

irrigation for 10 million acres of agricultural land across Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. It also generates about

1500 megawatt hydroelectric power, which is used across six states. When Jawaharlal Nehru poured the first

bucket of concrete during the construction phase of the dam, he said: “This is a gift to the people of India and to

the future generations”. And he insisted that a memorial be constructed for workers who built the dam. The huge

concrete dam took a total of 15 years to build and Nehru dedicated the dam and irrigation project to the nation in

October 1963, with these famous word: “This dam has been built with the unrelenting toil of man for the benefit

of mankind and therefore is worthy of worship. May you call it a Temple or a Gurdwara or a Mosque, it inspires

our admiration and reverence.”

