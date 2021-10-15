Book Review: India’s South Asia Challenge

Politics and Geopolitics: Decoding India’s Neighbourhood Challenge Author: Harsh Pant Publisher: Rupa Pages: 224 Price: Rs 423

The political, economic and strategic landscape in South Asia has changed dramatically in the last two decades, due to the phenomenal rise of the People’s Republic of China and the rise of the Republic of India. The two neighbours have often jostled for influence in the region.

India considers South Asia its strategic sphere of influence. It shares a border (land or maritime) with every South Asian country. In 2014, Prime Minister …

