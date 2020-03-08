Book Lounge: V.P. Menon: The Unsung Architect of Modern India by Narayani Basu

Takshashila hosts Narayani Basu for the book launch of ‘V.P Menon : The Unsung Architect of Modern India’

The Takshashila Institution organised a book launch of ‘V.P Menon : The Unsung Architect of Modern India’ by Narayani Basu on Friday, March 6 in Bangalore.



The event featured a conversation between Basu and Aditya Ramanathan, a Research Analyst at Takshashila.

Basu, who is a foreign policy analyst and Menon’s great granddaughter, explained that she had spent five years researching and writing the book. Her aim was to move Menon’s life from the shadows to the frontline, shedding light on an otherwise reticent figure in Indian history.

The book offers a glimpse into Menon’s childhood and his rise to the man we know today. Basu spoke about the complexities of writing about his personal life, while thanking her extended family for their support throughout the time.

Discussing his career, Basu touched upon Menon’s relationships with prominent figures from the Indian freedom movement and the challenges of integrating 565 princely states into a single nation.

Speaking about the controversy surrounding Menon’s relationship with Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel, particularly the latter’s exclusion from the first cabinet list, Basu acknowledged the presence of historical letters but added that she believed oral history was as important as written history, and must not be overlooked.

When asked what Menon would make of the current political environment in India, she said that she was sure “he would do right by the country today.”

Grab a copy of ‘V.P Menon: The Unsung Architect of Modern India’ at your nearest bookstore or order one online for a fascinating look into the life of a man of many colours and characters.



The Takshashila Institution is an independent and non-partisan think tank and school of public policy. Takshashila offers 12-week certificate courses in Public Policy, Technology and Policy, and Defence and Foreign Affairs and a 48-week postgraduate program in Public Policy.