Blurring the Heimdall’s Vision: Imposing Shutter Control on Remote Sensing Satellite

Rahul Verma is a former student of the GCPP (Tech and Policy) Programme. Views are personal.

The full article can be accessed at The Tilak Chronicle.

“International Surveillance Agency for Satellites” is an idea whose time has come. It has been rejected before and one of the main reasons for the refusal is the fact that a body that deliberates by a majority view cannot do so for sensitive issues concerning space. In this sense, greater support would be required to if not today but definitely tomorrow. The transition of Remote Sensing Satellites from being mere expressions of India’s state and military aspirations in space to an industry has been enabled by the integration of satellite data with AI, ML, Cloud Structuring, Blockchain and IOT technologies.