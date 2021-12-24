Assessing GoI’s Four Schemes for Building a Semiconductor Ecosystem

The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), GoI, notified four separate schemes for building a semiconductor ecosystem in India on 21st December 2021, six days after the union cabinet approved the much-awaited ‘comprehensive program for the development of a sustainable semiconductor and display ecosystem’. We had analysed the press release after it came out here and here.
This post analyses the four notifications systematically. First, I list the scheme motivation and details. Then I assess the scheme, listing down the positive aspects and highlighting a few concerns. The primary frame of reference for this analysis is public policy design and my motivation is the Indian national interest.
Scheme 1: Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme
The full scheme document can be found here
Scheme Background
The scheme acknowledges that semiconductor design is India’s comparative advantage. It says that:
- Nearly 20% of the world’s design engineers are in India
- India has a thriving semiconductor design ecosystem.
The problems identified under the scheme are:
- Not a lot of Intellectual Property (IP) belongs to Indian companies. This is problematic as countries are known to put strict export controls in this domain. So, even if a foreign company X has a design house in India, the country where X is headquartered can forbid an Indian customer from using the products made by X in India.
- The cumulative revenue of domestic semiconductor design companies is really really small, less than ₹150 crores.
- no specific incentive for semiconductor design firms earlier.
Scheme Details
This table from the gazette notification details the three initiatives that comprise the DLI.
C-DAC is responsible for creating the Design Infrastructure Support for Startups mentioned in the first row of the table above. The Deployment Linked Incentive (last row in the table) will be based on the net sales and return filing every year while the Product Design Linked Incentive reimbursement covers:
Expenses of approved applicants relating to design, development, testing, fabrication, validation, prototype development, product development, filing of Intellectual Property Rights etc. shall be considered as eligible expenditure for reimbursement under Product Design Linked Incentive component of the scheme. Design and development of EDA Tools shall also be covered under this component of the scheme.
Timeline
- Companies can apply starting 01.01.2022 until 31.12.2024.
- Applications will be approved on an ongoing basis.
Positives
- Focus on Design Infrastructure is great. A lot of companies feel that the high costs of EDA licenses are an entry barrier.
- A fixed 5-year time period can prevent the ‘evergreening’ of such incentives and helps set clear priorities.
- There are no overly granular requirements on outputs that companies should make. The government has been prudent in supporting semiconductor design broadly.
- Picks many players (up to 100) rather than focus on just a couple. This design prevents policy capture by a few dominant firms.
Concerns
1. Regarding the objectives
- The logic of self-reliance can lead the government to raise trade barriers. Such barriers might help a few companies but will hurt the market in India.
- Import substitution of semiconductors is not a realisable goal. As manufacturing capability increases, imports also will increase. For instance, Taiwan imports a lot of electronic products and semiconductor manufacturing equipment in order to export chips.
2. Regarding the instruments proposed
- There’s no mention of design services companies. This sector is where a lot of India’s design engineers work. Design services companies can be brought under the design infrastructure support section of the DLI.
- There’s a line that the government might consider “increasing the tenure of the scheme and changing its financial outlay” after a 2-year review. This might open the doors for companies that are availing the incentives to change the scheme such that it blocks new competitors.
- Product Design Linked incentives are provided for designs that have “demonstrated in an operational environment and are ready for volume production.” I am sceptical that this approach will lead to investment in safer companies rather than early-stage start-ups working on breakthrough IP design ideas. The incentives should be provided for some riskier adventures as well while accepting a certain rate of failure.
- Administering industrial policy requires immense regulatory capacity. I’m not sure how well CDAC can perform a regulatory role. I would have preferred a group under the proposed Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM) to manage this DLI fund, as is the case with the remaining three schemes.
Scheme 4: Scheme for Setting up of Semiconductor Fabs in India
The scheme document is here
Scheme Background
The strategic logic behind fabs is clear. The ongoing shortage has brought the geoeconomic, geopolitical, and technological meta-criticality of semiconductors to the surface. Building a more resilient semiconductor manufacturing stage is in the interest of many nation-states and companies.
MeitY had floated an Expression of Interest in Dec’20 inviting applicants to list their demands from the government.
Scheme Details
-
- 50 per cent of project cost for 28nm or lower
- 40 per cent of project cost for 28nm to 45nm
- 30 per cent of project cost for 45nm to 65nm
- Applications are open for 45 days initially starting 1 Jan 2022. Support will be extended to at least two applicants for six years.
- Disbursement is on a pari-passu basis, which means (I think) that the union government will match the capital investments by investors at a predefined ratio, not exceeding 50 per cent. The upper limit for the total financial support by the government is not mentioned in the scheme document. If support is structured in the form of equity, companies have been reassured that government equity will never exceed 49%.
- Selection of applicants will be on Quality and Cost Based Criteria (QCBS), not L1. Evaluation will be done by the newly proposed India Semiconductor Mission. Composed of industry experts, this body is tasked with “driving the long-term strategies for developing sustainable semiconductors and display ecosystem”.
Positives
- the big concern of consortia in the past was that support should be upfront and not as a reimbursement. The government has committed to upfront support on an equal footing basis.
- the short application deadline suggests there are already a few companies in line.
- the scheme does not exclusively focus on the leading-edge nodes and hence gives a good opportunity for setting up slightly lower-cost speciality analog fabs at trailing nodes.
- Having the ISM as a nodal agency instead of an existing government department or company will inspire confidence in investors.
Concerns
- Though the strategic need is clear, it should be acknowledged that two-three fabs with a capacity of 40000 wafer starts per month are not enough for India’s needs. Companies will still continue to import chips manufactured at fabs outside India. No country for that matter can become fully self-reliant.
- Silicon manufacturing is undergoing a lot of changes because of marginal returns on performance at each subsequent leading-edge node. India must be plugged into the research and development ecosystem as well. The Quad semiconductor Supply Chain Initiative can be used to that effect. In parallel to building two fabs here, India needs to work with trusted partners to build a resilient semiconductor ecosystem. In this domain, plurilateralism is a necessity, not a choice.