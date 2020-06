India retained its position as the second biggest importer of arms for the period 2015-19 according to the SIPRI Report released on 28 April 2020. On 8 May, Gen Bipin Rawat, India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) seemed to have publicly reprimanded the Armed Forces for contributing to arms import dependence. Amongst other issues, the General Staff Qualitative Requirements (GSQRs) also figured.

