Anupam Manur quoted in the Hindustan Times on India’s economic revival post COVID-19 lockdowns

Anupam Manur was quoted in a news article by Rajeev Jayswal and Roshan Kishore in the Hindustan Times. Published on 5 August, the article summarizes a report released by the Finance Ministry that claimed that the economy is recovering, even as COVID-19 continues to be a threat.

Anupam was quoted saying

“The removal of the strict lockdown restrictions in the cities has slowed the contraction of the economy, but it will be a while before overall growth can return, which will entirely depend on the containment of the viral spread.”

Read the article here.