Anupam Manur quoted in Outlook Business on what “Make in America” might mean for India

Anupam Manur was quoted in Outlook Business on what “Make in America” might mean for India. He was quoted as saying:

Yes, India has a trade deficit with several trading partners, but that is not because of trade agreements. To benefit from trade agreements, India needs to make its domestic industry competitive, focus on increasing productivity and improve the actual ease of doing business. We also need to prioritise and promote industries that can scale up and employ thousands of employees instead of encouraging firms to stay in the MSME sector.