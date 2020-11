Anupam Manur appeared in a two-part episode on the history of the Indian Economy on IVM’s Uncle Please Sit podcast, on November 9 and November 16. You can listen to the podcasts here.

Part 1: https://ivmpodcasts.com/uncle-please-sit-episode-list/2020/11/9/ep-31-the-indian-economy-a-short-history-part-1

Part 2: https://ivmpodcasts.com/uncle-please-sit-episode-list/2020/11/16/ep-32-the-indian-economy-a-short-history-part-2