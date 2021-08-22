Anticipating the Unintended edition 140: We do need education

PolicyWTF: Market Pricing with Government Characteristics

This section looks at egregious public policies. Policies that make you go: WTF, Did that really happen?

— Pranay Kotasthane

Did you know that the price of a paracetamol tablet is capped at approximately Rs 2 by the government? Apparently, over 200 companies produce paracetamol under different brand names. Such levels of competition should’ve kept the price of paracetamol low in any case. Why the price cap then?

Turns out that not just paracetamol, nearly 14 per cent of drugs by value, and 25 per cent by volume in India fall under price controls. Not only are their prices capped, but the mechanism used for capping is disingenuously labelled ‘market-based pricing’. I find this label fascinating because this is the second instance I know where the government actively distorts market prices and yet is successful in passing the blame on markets for the resultant price rise.

Consider the case of pharmaceuticals first. Market-based pricing here obviously doesn’t mean that a drug can be priced on the basis of demand and supply alone. Instead, it just means that the price cap will be calculated by averaging prices of brands that held at least a 1 per cent share of the market for the formulation.

Anticipating the unintended consequences of such a policy is not difficult. One, price caps ‘disincentivise’ differentiation and innovation. Why would any new company invest in creating a new formulation when it cannot reap the benefits by charging higher? Two, price caps foster collusion and rent-seeking. With new entrants impeded from disrupting the sector, incumbents can benefit by colluding with each other. By collectively and incrementally increasing the price of their brand, the price cap threshold can be pushed up. And three, the engineered market-based pricing deepens the scepticism Indian consumers have with the price system. No wonder that an ordinary Indian intuits that market-based price is just a euphemism for unreasonable price hikes.

Another sector where the government passes off its active price distortion as a market-based mechanism is in fuel pricing. Since 2010 and 2014, the price of petrol and diesel have been deregulated respectively. If the market were truly allowed to operate, petrol and diesel prices should’ve hit an all-time low over the last few years because of the excess supply. More recently, the COVID-19 pandemic even depressed the demand. And yet, petrol prices hit a century because the government more than compensated for the drop in market prices by increasing the tax rate on the two fuels. We have covered this chicanery in many previous editions.

So the next time you see sticky high prices, poor quality, or both, first investigate the government diktats on pricing in that sector.

As a parting shot, it’s important to understand the beauty of the price system. Hayek’s landmark essay The Use of Knowledge in Society explains that the price system is a decentralised coordinating mechanism for society. As he wrote in the essay:

“Assume that somewhere in the world a new opportunity for the use of some raw material, say, tin, has arisen, or that one of the sources of supply of tin has been eliminated. It does not matter for our purpose—and it is very significant that it does not matter—which of these two causes has made tin more scarce. All that the users of tin need to know is that some of the tin they used to consume is now more profitably employed elsewhere and that, in consequence, they must economize tin. There is no need for the great majority of them even to know where the more urgent need has arisen, or in favor of what other needs they ought to husband the supply. If only some of them know directly of the new demand, and switch resources over to it, and if the people who are aware of the new gap thus created in turn fill it from still other sources, the effect will rapidly spread throughout the whole economic system and influence not only all the uses of tin but also those of its substitutes and the substitutes of these substitutes, the supply of all the things made of tin, and their substitutes, and so on; and all his without the great majority of those instrumental in bringing about these substitutions knowing anything at all about the original cause of these changes. The whole acts as one market, not because any of its members survey the whole field, but because their limited individual fields of vision sufficiently overlap so that through many intermediaries the relevant information is communicated to all.”

Every time the government interferes with the price system, the information residing in the price gets diminished. The real-world implications of this loss are all too familiar — price caps lead to shortages and poor quality, price floors lead to wasteful expenditure. Distorting prices costs lives.

You can read the full newsletter on substack.