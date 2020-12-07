Anticipating the Unintended #92: India’s Marathon

This newsletter is really a weekly public policy thought-letter. While excellent newsletters on specific themes within public policy already exist, this thought-letter is about frameworks, mental models, and key ideas that will hopefully help you think about any public policy problem in imaginative ways. It seeks to answer just one question: how do I think about a particular public policy problem/solution?

New Book Out! — India’s Marathon: Reshaping the Post-Pandemic World Order

— Pranay Kotasthane

I’ve co-edited India’s Marathon — a collaborative effort that brings together bold ideas on India’s place in the changing world order from some of India’s finest young thinkers.

(India’s Marathon, book cover by Anirudh Kanisetti)

Don’t take my word for it. This is what Ambassador Shivshankar Menon writes in his foreword:

“This volume poses questions which everyone wants answered but few dare to reply: how will the world order evolve and how can India deal with it? The Takshashila Institution has brought together some of the best minds to answer this question, and to give an Indian perspective on world order issues. Just for this the book deserves to be welcomed. This volume consists of coherent contributions from these scholars covering how India should manage its external relationships and the reforms that India needs to undertake domestically. … No reader would or should agree with everything in this book. I, for one, am not sure that India’s choice is between alignment and non-alignment any more, or that strategic autonomy is an unattainable goal for India. After all, strategic autonomy by one name or another is what all powers, even superpowers, seek. But this book would have served its purpose if it provokes thought and rational discussion about India’s place in the emerging world, whether it is ‘orderly’ or not. Despite the daunting world that seems likely, and the scale and scope of the necessary domestic reforms outlined in this book, I found it reassuring that so many contributors found it possible to rationally conceptualise these issues from an Indian perspective, and to map out a path through the dimly sensed future that awaits us.” Pranay Kotasthane, Anirudh Kanisetti, Nitin Pai (editors). India’s Marathon (Kindle Locations 144-150). The Takshashila Institution. Kindle Edition.

This Twitter thread lists all chapter ideas and contributors. It’s a stellar list, I tell you.

Get your copy from Amazon India. Do give it a read!

