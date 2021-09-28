Announcing the release of “India’s Path to Power: Strategy in a World Adrift”

An analysis of India’s strategic path amidst tectonic external and domestic shifts by an independent group of leading policymakers, analysts and thinkers

Authors: Yamini Aiyar * Sunil Khilnani * Prakash Menon * Shivshankar Menon * Nitin Pai * Srinath Raghavan * Ajit Ranade * Shyam Saran

Tuesday, 28th September 2021: A panel featuring some of the country’s leading thinkers and policy practitioners will release a discussion document that identifies the key principles that should guide India’s strategic trajectory in the next decade.

The authors of the document believe that the current period of rapid geopolitical change and economic transformation carries risks, but also creates spaces for emerging countries like India to expand its strategic autonomy. However, to leverage opportunities and mitigate risks, critical decisions must be taken now to ensure that the coming decade sets the stage for India’s emergence as a front-ranking power in Asia and beyond. The recommendations in this document are directed towards this objective. Strategic autonomy, openness and inclusive economic growth are the key guiding principles. This must go in parallel with the further strengthening of partnerships with the U.S., Japan and Europe, which share India’s security concerns and remain the key sources of capital, trade and technology which will enhance India’s development prospects. India-Russia relations will continue to be relevant in dealing with issues in the region and in responding to global challenges.

The core arguments of this report are:

The centre of gravity of the global economy continues to shift from the shores of the Atlantic to Asia and the ongoing pandemic is accelerating this shift. There is an unmistakable trend towards multipolarity in Asia and the world, and it is in India’s interest to reinforce this trend. For this reason, the expansion of India’s strategic autonomy demands a re-orientation of its foreign policy towards mobilising the larger constituency of developing countries and emerging economies with which it has convergent interests and advance them through reinforcing multilateral institutions and processes.

The authors believe that globalisation, which is the consequence of rapid technological advance, is here to stay, even though in some respects it may have stalled. Therefore, in order to enhance its economic prospects and improve the welfare of its people, India must maintain an outward orientation of its economy and avoid being pushed to the margins of the regional and global economy.

India’s pursuit of an expanded regional and global role will only yield optimal results if it does a better job of managing its sub-continental neighbourhood, becoming a net security provider and a source of public goods. India’s domestic politics must not become a constraint on its Neighbourhood First Policy.

As a densely populated tropical country, India faces an existential threat from climate change. While working towards a supportive global regime on climate change, India needs to reorient growth strategies to prioritise sustainability by leveraging advanced technologies.

Another mounting challenge is in cyber space. To become a credible cyber power and protect its growing interests in the information domain, India must draw on talent within and outside government to urgently develop offensive cyber capabilities.

The increasing prospect of a collusive threat from China and Pakistan demands a politically guided strategic approach that identifies, prioritises and develops pertinent forms of power, which are housed in structures that promote centralised planning and decentralised execution.

While acknowledging the China challenge, the authors believe that India is the only country with the comparable area, population, history, manpower, and scientific and technological capabilities to not only match, but to surpass China as a parallel civilisational state.

The authors subscribe to the vision of India articulated by its Constitution and believe that this is what must guide the country’s trajectory towards great power status. This must be reflected in inclusive policies and in reducing inequalities, and delivering core responsibilities of health, education and public security to all its citizens.

India’s future as a great power rests on its ability to safeguard the foundational sources of its global influence, in particular, political democracy anchored in a liberal Constitution, and economic advancement with social inclusion. India’s innate cosmopolitanism derived from its extraordinary diversity is a unique asset in this historic endeavour.

About the authors

Yamini Aiyar

Yamini Aiyar is the President and Chief Executive of the Centre for Policy Research.

Sunil Khilnani

Sunil Khilnani is a researcher, author and professor of Politics and History at Ashoka University.

Prakash Menon

Lt Gen. Prakash Menon is the Director of the Strategic Studies Programme, Takshashila Institution, and a former Military Advisor, National Security Council Secretariat.

Shivshankar Menon

Shivshankar Menon is a Visiting Professor at Ashoka University. He is a former National Security Advisor and Foreign Secretary of India.

Nitin Pai

Nitin Pai is co-founder and director of the Takshashila Institution.

Srinath Raghavan

Srinath Raghavan is Professor of History and International Affairs at Ashoka University and a non-resident senior fellow at Carnegie India. His primary research focus is on the contemporary and historical aspects of India’s foreign and security policies.

Ajit Ranade

Ajit Ranade is Chief Economist of the Aditya Birla Group and

Distinguished Fellow at the Takshashila Institution

Shyam Saran

Shyam Saran is a Senior Fellow and Member of the Governing Board at Centre for Policy Research. He is a former Foreign Secretary of India and has served as Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Nuclear Affairs and Climate Change.

India’s Path to Power: Strategy in a World Adrift

will be released on 2nd October 2021 at 6.00 p.m. IST

For the purposes of dissemination the report will be hosted on

www.cprindia.org / takshashila.org.in

For media queries and interviews with the authors, please contact:

Hemali Sodhi: hemali@cprindia.org

Smriti Khanna-Mehra: smritikhanna16@gmail.com

Atish Padhy: atish@takshashila.org.in

This press release is also available in Hindi, below:

शक्ति की राह पर भारत: दिशाहीन दुनिया में रणनीति

अग्रणी नीति-निर्माताओं, विश्लेषकों एवं विचारकों के एक स्वतंत्र समूह द्वारा संरचनात्मक बाहरी और घरेलू परिवर्तनों के बीच भारत के सामरिक मार्ग का एक विश्लेषण

के लोकार्पण की घोषणा

~ यामिनी अय्यर *सुनील खिलनानी * प्रकाश मेनन *शिवशंकर मेनन

*नितिन पाई *श्रीनाथ राघवन *अजीत रानाडे *श्याम सरण~

मंगलवार, 28 सितंबर 2021: देश के कुछ अग्रणी विचारकों और नीति-निर्धारकों से युक्त एक पैनल एक वैचारिक दस्तावेज़ का लोकार्पण करेगा जिसमें ऐसे महत्वपूर्ण सिद्धांतों को परखा गया है जो आने वाले दशक में भारत के सामरिक मार्ग का दिशादर्शन करेंगे।

इस दस्तावेज़ के लेखकों का मानना है कि तेज़ी से हो रहे भूराजनीतिक परिवर्तनों और आर्थिक रूपांतरण के मौजूदा दौर के अपने कुछ जोखिम हैं, पर यह भारत जैसे उभरते देशों के लिए अपनी सामरिक स्वायत्तता का विस्तार करने का अवसर भी पैदा रहा है। लेकिन वास्तविक मौक़ों का लाभ उठाने और जोखिमों को कम करने के लिए, तुरंत अहम निर्णय लेने होंगे ताकि आने वाला दशक एशिया और उसके बाहर भी भारत के एक अग्रणी शक्ति के रूप में उभरने के लिए मंच तैयार कर दे। इस दस्तावेज़ में प्रस्तुत सिफ़ारिशें इसी उद्देश्य की ओर लक्षित हैं। सामरिक स्वायत्तता, खुलापन और समावेशी आर्थिक विकास प्रमुख मार्गदर्शक सिद्धांत हैं।

इस रिपोर्ट के मुख्य तर्क हैं:

वैश्विक अर्थव्यवस्था के गुरुत्वाकर्षण केंद्र का एटलांटिक के तटों से एशिया की ओर स्थानांतरित होना जारी है और इस समय फैली महामारी इस स्थानांतरण में तेज़ी ला रही है। एशिया और दुनिया में बहुध्रुवीयता की ओर सुस्पष्ट झुकाव है, और इस झुकाव को सुदृढ़ करना ही भारत के हित में है। इस कारण, भारत की सामरिक स्वायत्तता के विस्तार के लिए इसकी विदेश नीति को पुनर्गठित करके विकासशील देशों और उभरती अर्थव्यवस्थाओं के बड़े वर्ग की ओर चालित करना होगा जिनके साथ इसके समान हित जुड़े हैं और बहुपक्षीय संस्थाओं और प्रक्रियाओं को सुदृढ़ करने के माध्यम से उनकी ओर बढ़ना होगा।

लेखकों का मानना है कि वैश्वीकरण, जोकि तेज़ी से होती प्रौद्योगिक प्रगति का परिणाम है, बना रहेगा, भले ही कुछ मायनों में इसमें ठहराव आ गया हो। इसलिए, अपनी आर्थिक संभावनाएं बढ़ाने और अपने लोगों की ख़ुशहाली को बेहतर बनाने के लिए भारत को अपनी अर्थव्यवस्थता को बाह्योन्मुख बनाना जारी रखना होगा और क्षेत्रीय और वैश्विक अर्थव्यवस्था के हाशिये पर धकेले जाने से बचना होगा।

एक विस्तृत क्षेत्रीय और वैश्विक भूमिका पाने का भारत का लक्ष्य इच्छित परिणाम तभी देगा जब वह सुरक्षा प्रदाता और सार्वजनिक वस्तुओं का स्रोत बनकर अपने उपमहाद्वीपीय पड़ोसी देशों के प्रबंधन का बेहतर काम करेगा। भारत की नेबरहुड फ़र्स्ट पॉलिसी में उसकी घरेलू राजनीति को बाधा नहीं बनना चाहिए।

घनी आबादी वाले उष्णकटिबंधीय देश के रूप में, भारत जलवायु परिवर्तन के कारण एक अस्तित्वपरक ख़तरे का सामना कर रहा है। जलवायु परिवर्तन पर एक सहयोगात्मक वैश्विक व्यवस्था की दिशा में काम करते हुए, भारत को उन्नत प्रौद्योगिकियों का लाभ उठाकर स्थायित्व को प्राथमिकता देने के लिए विकास रणनीतियों को पुनर्निर्देशित करना होगा।

एक अन्य बड़ी चुनौती साइबर स्पेस है। एक विश्वसनीय साइबर शक्ति बनने और सूचना क्षेत्र में अपने बढ़ते हितों की रक्षा करने के लिए भारत को तत्काल रक्षात्मक और आक्रमणकारी साइबर क्षमताएं विकसित करने और उन्हें बनाए रखने के लिए सरकार के भीतर और बाहर प्रतिभाओं को खोजना होगा।

चीन भारत के लिए सबसे महत्वपूर्ण वैचारिक, आर्थिक, और सैन्य चुनौती पेश करता है। चीन और पाकिस्तान की मिलीभगत का बढ़ता ख़तरा भी है। इस ख़तरे का सामना करने की रणनीति के लिए एक सामरिक नीति की आवश्यकता है जिसमें सैन्य शक्ति के उपयुक्त रूप शामिल हों, जो उन संरचनाओं में अंतर्निहित हों जो केंद्रीकृत एवं सुसंगत योजना, और विकेंद्रीकृत मगर कुशल निष्पादन दोनों को बढ़ावा दें।

लेखकों का मानना है कि चीन की चुनौती को स्वीकार करते हुए, तुलनीय क्षेत्र, आबादी, इतिहास, मानवशक्ति, और वैज्ञानिक एवं प्रौद्योगिक क्षमताओं के साथ भारत एकमात्र देश है जो एक समानांतर सभ्यतागत राज्य के रूप में न केवल चीन के समकक्ष है बल्कि उसे पीछे भी छोड़ देता है।

लेखक संविधान में व्यक्त भारत की परिकल्पना को स्वीकार करते हैं और मानते हैं कि महाशक्ति बनने के मार्ग पर इसे ही देश का दिशानिर्देशन करना चाहिए। यह समावेशी नीतियों और असमानताओं को कम करने, और अपने सभी नागरिकों को स्वास्थ्य, शिक्षा और सार्वजनिक सुरक्षा प्रदान करने के मुख्य दायित्व में परिलक्षित होना चाहिए।

एक महाशक्ति के रूप में भारत का भविष्य अपने वैश्विक प्रभाव के संस्थापक स्रोतों, विशेष रूप से, एक उदार संवैधानिक, और सामाजिक समावेश के साथ आर्थिक उन्नति में निहित राजनीतिक लोकतंत्र की रक्षा करने की अपनी क्षमता पर टिका हुआ है। अपनी असाधारण विविधता से उत्पन्न भारत का स्वाभाविक विश्वबंधुत्व इस ऐतिहासिक प्रयास में एक अनूठा गुण है।

लेखकों के बारे में

यामिनी अय्यर

यामिनी अय्यर सैंटर फ़ॉर पॉलिसी रिसर्च की अध्यक्ष एवं मुख्य कार्यकारी हैं।

सुनील खिलनानी

सुनील खिलनानी एक शोधार्थी, लेखक और अशोक यूनिवर्सिटी में राजनीतिशास्त्र और इतिहास के प्रोफ़ेसर हैं।

प्रकाश मेनन

लेफ़्टिनेंट जनरल प्रकाश मेनन तक्षशिला इंस्टीट्युशन में स्ट्रेटेजिक स्टडीज़ प्रोग्राम के निदेशक, और राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सभा सचिवालय के भूतपूर्व सैन्य सलाहकार हैं।

शिवशंकर मेनन

शिवशंकर मेनन अशोक यूनिवर्सिटी में विज़िटिंग प्रोफ़ेसर हैं। वे भारत के पूर्व विदेश सचिव हैं और प्रधानमंत्री के राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार के रूप में काम कर चुके हैं।

नितिन पाई

नितिन पाई तक्षशिला इंस्टीट्युशन के सह-संस्थापक और निदेशक हैं।

श्रीनाथ राघवन

श्रीनाथ राघवन अशोक यूनिवर्सिटी में इतिहास व अंतरराष्ट्रीय मामलों के प्रोफ़ेसर और कार्नेगी इंडिया में अनिवासी सीनियर फ़ैलो हैं। उनकी रिसर्च का मुख्य फ़ोकस भारत की विदेश और सुरक्षा नीतियों के समकालीन और ऐतिहासिक पक्ष हैं।

अजीत रानाडे

अजीत रानाडे आदित्य बिरला ग्रुप में मुख्य अर्थशास्त्री और तक्षशिला इंस्टीट्युशन में डिस्टिंगिश्ड फ़ैलो हैं।

श्याम सरण

श्याम सरण सैंटर फ़ॉर पॉलिसी रिसर्च के सीनियर फ़ैलो एवं गवर्निंग बोर्ड के सदस्य हैं। वे भारत के भूतपूर्व विदेश सचिव हैं और प्रधानमंत्री के परमाणु मामलों और जलवायु परिवर्तन के लिए विशिष्ट प्रतिनिधि के रूप में कार्य कर चुके हैं।

शक्ति की राह पर भारत: दिशाहीन दुनिया में रणनीति

का लोकार्पण 2 अक्तूबर 2021 को सायं 6:00 बजे किया जाएगा

प्रसार के उद्देश्य के लिए यह रिपोर्ट

www.cprindia.org / takshashila.org.in पर उपलब्ध होगी।

मीडिया की किसी भी जानकारी और लेखकों के साथ इंटरव्यू के लिए, कृपया संपर्क करें:

हेमाली सोढ़ी – hemali@cprindia.org

या स्मृति खन्ना-मेहरा – smritikhanna16@gmail.com

आतिश पाढ़ी: – atish@takshashila.org.in