Angst Over IAS Transfers is Missing The Point

Concerns over the Union government’s recent move to gain the upper hand in the allocation of elite civil servants are serious, genuine and largely miss the point. New Delhi has a case in trying to address a shortfall in its human resources that has persisted for over two decades. The states are right to resist a unilateral attempt to alter a functioning balance. And there are constitutional, administrative and political implications of the Union government’s decision to wrest its share of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers from the states and assert its influence over the entire civil service. Clearly, the matter is serious and genuine. But why is it beside the point?

Read the full article in The Mint