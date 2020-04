Anand Arni, Distinguished Fellow at the Takshashila Institution, was quoted in an article by Mandira Nayar on the acquittal of Omar Saeed Sheikh, who was detained in connection with the brutal murder of The Wall Street Journal journalist Daniel Pearl. The article was published on 4 April 2020. Arni was quoted as saying:

Dysfunctional was a word used by friends who knew him in Britain..Pakistanis who studied with him said he was a psychopath.

