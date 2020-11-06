Takshashila Discussion Document – Analysis of COVID-19 Serosurveys in India

Download the Discussion Document in PDF
The Union and various state governments have conducted seroprevalence surveys at national and city/state levels to study the spread of COVID-19. We argue
- The disparity in estimated cases as per seroprevalence studies and actual detected cases is a result of limited testing capacity and flawed testing strategy.
- City level sero-surveys can help understand testing demand and should be used to tailor testing capacity at the local level.Serosurveys in India_SD_SN_TSA_1.0