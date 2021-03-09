An Ongoing Journal on Russia-Japan Relations #4

Japanese Public Opinion Poll on Relations with Russia

The Government of Japan’s Cabinet Office has published the latest public opinion poll data on Japan’s international relations.

The data reflects that “85.7% of respondents don’t feel familiar to Russia” and that “54.9% think the current relationship between Japan and Russia is not ‘very good’ while 19.1% don’t think it is ‘good’ ”.

The most interesting responses are to the question of whether “the development of future Japan-Russia relations is important for the two countries and the Asia Pacific region”. A full “74.9% responded that it’s ‘important’ ”.

The opinion poll numbers reflect the high level of awareness among the Japanese people regarding their country’s relationship with Russia.

The opinion poll numbers indicate that the Japanese populace has a clear understanding of the logjam in negotiations with Russia over the Kurils. The responses also suggest a widespread understanding that solutions are necessary for the health of both the bilateral relationship and the wider region.

Zakharova Brings up US Aegis Cooperation with Japan

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maria Zakharova has commented on Japan’s prospective induction of additional US-made Aegis missile interception systems which, have long been a point of friction in Japan’s ties with Russia.

Zakharova responded to comments made by Katsunobu Kato, the General Secretary of Japan’s Cabinet of Ministers about persisting with negotiations with Russia over the Kuril Islands.

Japan had originally planned to install US-supplied Aegis Ashore systems as a way to defend against ballistic missiles from China and North Korea.

However, the focus has shifted to installing two new Aegis systems onboard naval destroyers. The decision to move to sea has been driven by three concerns: the high costs of the system, the prospect of missile sites becoming priority targets for adversaries, and worries about the booster stages of the missile interceptors falling inside population zones.

Despite this, recent Japanese press reporting indicates that the trade-off from this decision was not made clear to decision makers.

Since the destroyers cannot be maintained at sea through the year, the missile defence will only be fully effective for about four months a year.

Furthermore, some older reports show that an internal Japanese government document assessing the alternative’s cost revealed that it would be significantly more expensive than the original Aegis Ashore plans.

Besides the Aegis system, Japan is also considering investing in a constellation of Low Earth Orbit Satellites with the US that can more accurately track Chinese, North Korean and Russian Ballistic and Cruise Missiles.

Russian Military Drills and Hardware on Kurils

Russia held military drills with live firing exercises on the Kurils from 5- 27 February 2021. Japan raised a diplomatic protest over the exercises on 4 February, even before they began.

It is unclear from media reports whether a new set of drills involving 1000 Russian personnel, 300 vehicles and helicopters started on 26 February or were just part of the above mentioned exercises that ended on 27 February.

The Japanese Ministry of Defence also recently revealed that Russia has deployed a Leer – 3 Electronic Warfare(EW) system that can jam mobile phones and other communications, as well as Orlan 10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for reconnaissance on the Kurils. The deployed EW system and UAVs work together to find mobile phone-base systems and interfere with the radio waves. They were put on Kurils by 2017.

Pacific Deterrence Initiative will affect Russia-Japan Relations

The US is considering a network of precision strike conventional missiles hosted on the “first island chain” comprised of Taiwan, Japan’s Okinawa and some of the Philippines’s islands, among others in the Indo-Pacific.

The development is part of a proposal to the US Congress by the Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) under the Pacific Deterrence Initiative(PDI), a defence policy bill meant to address military competition in the region.

If brought into fruition, the PDI will serve as a form of conventional deterrence against China, North Korea and Russia, and give US allies in the region greater shade under the US security umbrella.

These countries, including Japan, may not be able to muster up enough number of missiles and platforms on their own to deter China, North Korea and Russia, given their gargantuan missile stockpiles.

Although primarily directed at China and North Korea, the PDI will also affect how Russia views US-Japan military cooperation. It may even result in increased Russian military cooperation with China. Russia will also likely adopt an even more icy approach to the Kuril Islands dispute negotiations.

Updates on Economic Relations between Russia and Japan

Russia is expanding the Special Economic Zone and advanced development zone on the Kurils with at least 475 million Rubles worth of expected investment and an expansion of fish processing facilities.

This is a Russian initiative to strengthen its economic position on the islands. Russia had earlier expected investments to come from Japan but these never materialised, much to Russia’s disappointment.

During a recent interview, the governor of Russia’s Sakhalin region said that a bridge between Sakhalin and Russian mainland is in the works. The governor said that he assumes that based on this bridge’s success, there will be interest in another bridge connecting Japan’s Hokkaido and Russia’s Sakhalin, thereby improving logistics along the Northern Sea Route as a whole. He opined that this will, in turn, benefit everyone involved, and that Japan’s cargo will be able to reach as far as Lisbon by railway, completely altering the geopolitical and trade equations in the world.

As Japan and Russia simultaneously spar over the Kuril Islands and look for opportunities for cooperation, this journal will attempt to chronicle their important relationship over the next few months.

