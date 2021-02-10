An Ongoing Journal on Russia-Japan Relations #3

In previous editions of this journal, we have explored how the Japan-Russia relationship is centred around the Kuril Islands territorial dispute. And the prospects of softening Russian public opinion through persuasion via economic cooperation between the two countries. Moscow has taken concrete steps in the past year which indicate that it is the Russian side that is unwilling to move forward.

Japanese political sphere reacts to Moscow’s icy approach on the return of Kurils

Russia’s actions have not gone unnoticed by the Japanese political sphere, as evident from a question by the members of the opposition in the Japanese National Diet(parliament), inquiring from Prime Minister Suga, if there was a “red signal” from the Russian side on negotiations. PM Suga broadly denied this to be the case.

It is interesting to note the criticism PM Suga has been subject to from members of his own Liberal Democratic Party(LDP) which centres around his approach to international affairs and diplomacy being “weak” and non-confrontational on matters like the US Capitol Insurrection, the protest in Hong-Kong and the arrest of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

Medvedev weighs in

Former President, Prime Minister and now the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dimitri Medvedev, recently made remarks that acknowledge the Russian side’s warmth for economic cooperation but its inability to even contemplate territorial concessions, owing to the new provisions in the Russian constitution.

These provisions ban any alienation of Russian territory anywhere and prescribes 6-10 years in prison for people that advocate it. The provisions are a reflection of the Russian public opinion on the matter.

Mr. Medvedev also reaffirmed the Russian side’s hopes for the only feasible solution being the “joint use of the territories”.

Which in pragmatic terms, amounts to the formalised process of assigning quotas to Japanese fishing vessels for catches of specific species, in the waters around the islands, for the designated fishing seasons.

A related point that Mr. Medvedev highlighted is the scope for collaborative infrastructure and industrial development projects that can be pursued by the two nations on the islands.

Mr. Medvedev clearly said that the Russian establishment is now “unable to make deals that can involve trading sovereignty” and that the matter to negotiate and discuss should be “joint use of the territory” instead.

He asserted that Japan and its “often changing premiers” are aware of Russia’s predicament but Japan’s “internal doctrine doesn’t let its leaders compromise or backtrack on the issue”.

He implied that the Japanese leaders, even when aware of all the facts, can’t change their narrative during negotiations with Russia for the sake of political optics inside their domestic constituencies.

Reading between the lines, this is a reprimand of the Japanese approach and tendency to conflate the territorial dispute and return of the islands with a peace treaty. Similar ideas have been more clearly expressed by Dimitry Novikov, first deputy chairman of the Russian Duma(parliament).

What is Suga’s approach anyway

This has some credence, as the Japanese PM also recently made a statement that included a reference to Japan’s sovereignty over the 4 southern Kuril Islands. This reference was part of his address to the Japanese parliament, as noted above.

PM Suga’s only apparent departure from his predecessor’s (Shinzo Abe) approach is the focus on the return of all 4 islands and negotiating based on the 1993 Tokyo declaration, instead of the 1956 Soviet-Japanese joint declaration and only focusing on 2 islands like Abe.

Navalny Believes Kurils can’t be Returned Owing to Public Opinion

Even before the new constitution was adopted Mr. Alexei Navalny who is currently in the news as the face of the Russian opposition had also acknowledged the infeasibility of the negotiations on the question of trading sovereignty.

Mr. Navalny even asserted that if he or anyone else replaced Putin as Russia’s President, the territorial dispute can’t be solved owing to the Russian public opinion being completely averse to it.

Commercial fishing in waters around the Kurils is Japan’s main short term motivation

As periodically highlighted in the Japanese press, the most pressing issue for Japan on the Kurils is the commercial fishing within 200nm of the islands i.e. the waters under Exclusive Economic Zone, currently controlled by Russia.

Even after compensating the Russian state, complying with the species catch quotas and getting the prerequisite permissions, the Japanese vessels are subjected to repeated and excessive boarding inspections by FSB Border Guards.

Most recently this has led to cod fishing ships suspending operations in January 2021 without fulfilling their catch quota.

Recently during a meeting Mr. Muneo Suzuki a member of the Japanese parliament who is a major figure in Japan-Russia engagement reaffirmed to PM Suga the importance of Japan being able to use the waters around the Kurils.

A New Hope: North Sea Route and Trans-Siberian Railway Trans-shipment Cooperation

Another important area of economic cooperation and persuasion in the relationship between the two nations has been the alternative trans-shipment and regional shipment routes. This concerns both the Trans-Siberian Railway and the North Sea Route.

The North Sea Route(NSR) has been one of the fulcrums of Russia’s geopolitical ambitions and the Kremlin is keenly focusing on its development as a more efficient trans-shipment route which can compete with the Suez Canal.

The view of the Japanese side under PM Suga is also looking warm to the new trans-shipment route to Europe favourable to Russia. This can be gauged from the words of Japanese Ambassador to Russian Federation during a meeting with the head of Russia’s Ministry of Far East Development, “the NSR logistics are 40% more efficient than traditional shipping routes”.

The traditional shipping routes he referred to is the Southern Sea Route via the Indian Ocean and Mediterranean, which takes anywhere between 57-62 days to ship cargo to Europe from Japan.

Using the Trans-Siberian Railway in conjunction with the NSR can reduce this time to 20-27 days and the transportation costs will also reduce by around 50%.

The latest good news is that the first such shipment in a while was dispatched after being delayed twice, due to bad weather.

Undertaken by a Japanese logistics company called Hankyu Hanshin Express, the first 20 cubic meters of cargo load is mainly Japanese made automotive parts and industrial equipment.

Hankyu Hanshin Express also intends to sublet parts of this shipping volume to other Japanese parties that have commercial storage and production facilities in Poland.

As Japan and Russia simultaneously spar over the Kuril islands and look for opportunities for cooperation, this journal will attempt to chronicle their important relationship over the next few months.

