Create Your Own World Order
Mar
2020

All Things Policy: Yes, Banks Fail

By and

The Yes Bank crisis has spurned the government to send State Bank of India (SBI) to its rescue. This has led to a further consolidation of public sector banks in India. Why are some banks struggling? In this episode, Pranay Kotasthane sits down with Anupam Manur to understand the roots of the current crisis, its impact on the banking sector and the reforms needed to fix it.

