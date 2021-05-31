All Things Policy: Xi’s ‘Red Footprints’ & History Learning Campaigns

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Communist Party of China is preparing to mark its centenary on July 1. Leading up to this, there have been a number of campaigns to shape the Party’s narrative on history, politics and ideology. Manoj Kewalramani tells Aditya Pareek what these tell us about the state of Chinese politics and Xi Jinping’s grip on power.

Links mentioned in the episode:

1. Eye on China Newsletter: (https://twitter.us18.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=197c284027bad313046b0e56f&id=84c4668860)

2. Tracking People’s Daily: (https://manoj3c2.substack.com/)

3. China’s New Red Guards by Jude Blanchette (https://global.oup.com/academic/product/chinas-new-red-guards-9780190605841?cc=in&lang=en&)

4. Tiananmen Square by Amb. Vijay Gokhale (https://harpercollins.co.in/product/tiananmen-square/)