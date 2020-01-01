All Things Policy: Xi-Putin Meeting: A New World Order?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last week resulted in a detailed joint statement, proposing a vision for a new world order. What are the commonalities and differences between the two sides? How do they view the future of the world? And what does all this mean for India? Listen to this conversation between Aditya Pareek and Manoj Kewalramani to find out.

