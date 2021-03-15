All Things Policy: Will the Internet FLoC to Google’s Standards?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In early March, Google announced that it would not support alternatives to third-party cookies to track user behaviour at an individual level. It will also begin public tests for FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts), its proposed standard to target ads to aggregated groups of users based on their browsing history. How will this affect user privacy? What will this mean for an advertising-subsidised Internet? Manoj Kewalramani discusses this with Rohan Seth and Prateek Waghre

Links mentioned in the episode:

– Google’s Blog Post: https://blog.google/products/ads-commerce/a-more-privacy-first-web/

– Concerns with FLoC: https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2021/03/googles-floc-terrible-idea

– Lumascape overview of the Ad-tech industry: https://lumapartners.com/content/lumascapes/display-ad-tech-lumascape/

– The Internet’s Original Sin:https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2014/08/advertising-is-the-internets-original-sin/376041/