All Things Policy: When The Stonks Are Down

The Reddit-GameStop saga has been making news around the world. The next few weeks will raise important questions about how much responsibility social media platforms have in cases like these and whether they can be sued for financial damages in similar cases. Anirudh Kanisetti talks to Prateek Waghre and Rohan Seth to examine the fine print.

Link to the article mentioned in the episode: https://slate.com/technology/2021/02/robinhood-gamestop-stock-business-model.html