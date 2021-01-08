Apply To Our Courses Now!
Jan
2021

All Things Policy: What’s Going to Happen in 2021?

By and
,

2020 was one of the most turbulent years in recent history. What’s 2021 going to look like? Anupam Manur and Pranay Kotasthane speak to Anirudh Kanisetti about their big economic and geopolitical predictions for the next year. We’ll revisit this in 2022 to see if they managed to get anything right!
Join Takshashila’s PublicGyaan prediction market if you’d like to make predictions on our ever-changing world.

Head over to takshashila.cultivateforecasts.com and use the following admit key: clairvoyance.

Related Articles

Latest Books

India’s Marathon: Reshaping the Post-Pandemic World Order
November 18, 2020By , and
Between the Buyer and the Seller
August 25, 2017
Book: Distance from Delhi—Essays on Geopolitics, Economics and Public Policy
December 15, 2015By , , , , and