All Things Policy: What was China’s PLA up to in 2020?

The year 2020 was critical for the Chinese armed forces. Its goal of achieving mechanisation was delayed, as were recruitment reforms. Meanwhile, assertion with regard to territorial disputes intensified. In this episode, Manoj Kewalramani talks to Suyash Desai about all the developments related to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in 2020 and what we can expect in 2021.

Links of articles mentioned in the discussion:

– https://takshashila.org.in/takshashila-strategic-assessment-impact-of-covid-19-on-the-chinese-armed-forces/

– http://eng.chinamil.com.cn/view/2020-12/24/content_9957863.html

Link to Takshashila PLA Insight newsletter: https://campaign-archive.us20.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=258ac083050b43234ceebe676&id=b93ef2a589

Link to Eye on China newsletter: https://twitter.us18.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=197c284027bad313046b0e56f&id=84c4668860