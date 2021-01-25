Apply To Our Courses Now!
Jan
2021

All Things Policy: What Should India Do With Its Rare Earth Reserves?

By and

Rare earth underpins the Indian economy. But despite being home to the world’s fifth-largest rare earth reserves, India overwhelmingly imports these crucial resources and their derivatives from China, its most significant geopolitical rival. Anirudh Kanisetti joins Manoj Kewalramani to discuss the issues with India’s current strategy and what steps need to be taken to make India one of the world’s major rare earth producers.

Read Anirudh’s discussion document on a rare earth strategy for India here:
https://takshashila.org.in/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/A-Rare-Earths-Strategy-for-India_TDD_AK_AP_NR_v1.0.pdf

Watch the video over here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Obn2O1yvA40

